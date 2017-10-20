Protects Smartphone and Other Valuable Items with this Invention (SDB-1055)

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

Pittsburgh-based InventHelp, a leading inventor service company, is submitting this client’s idea, the Locker, in the hopes of a good faith review.

An inventor from Hemet, Calif., wanted a way to keep his smartphone, credit cards and driver’s license together and safe, so he came up with the idea for THE LOCKER.

This invention allows for optimal protection of a smartphone. It also secures credit cards, ID cards, a driver’s license, slim pen, cash, keys, etc. As a result, it prevents damage and theft. Because of its design, it also detects RFID theft.

Compact, durable, lightweight, versatile, easy to use and producible in design variations, THE LOCKER promotes convenience and peace of mind for the general population.

The original design was submitted to the San Diego office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 16-SDB-1055, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com – https://www.youtube.com/user/inventhelp

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/InventHelp-Inventions/TheLocker/prweb14827035.htm