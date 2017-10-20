Relaxation Dental Specialties Honors Veterans Via Dental Services

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

Relaxation Dental Specialties, in observance of Veterans Day, will offer complimentary dentistry with the goal of changing the lives of those who have given so much.

For some, Veterans Day is just a day off from school or work. For Relaxation Dental Specialties, it’s an opportunity to help change the lives of our veterans, most of whom don’t qualify for Department of Veterans Affairs dental care. In fact, the need for dental care is so great that homeless veterans list it among their top three unmet needs, along with housing and childcare.

On November 4 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Relaxation Dental Specialties will be offering free dentistry to veterans in Summit, Lake and Park Counties.

“This is by far our favorite day of the year. We get to really show our gratitude for their service with our hearts and hands, not just our words,” said Dr. Nick Brown, dentist/owner of Relaxation Dental Specialties. “Our team’s motto is ‘We are the best because we care the most.’ This helps us remember why we are in this business — because we truly believe we can change lives by making people feel listened to, loved and cared for in our practice … because they really are.”

Veterans will need to show ID, but it does not matter how long they have been enlisted. “On that day it is our goal to provide a compassionate, gentle, caring environment, followed by the best dental care available. We will spoil them rotten in the office, then send them home with dental hygiene kits,” added Dr. Brown.

This free service is by appointment only. Relaxation Dental Specialties will take appointments on a first come first served basis. Call or email now, (970) 453-4244, relaxationdds(at)gmail(dot)com.

Breckenridge is a little mountain community where most people think that they have to go to Denver to get top-quality oral surgery, implants, etc. However, not only are they experts in these types of dentistry, but Relaxation Dental Specialties is also the No. 1 leader in sedation dentistry in Colorado. Only 1% of dentists in Colorado and 4% in the nation are even capable of doing sedation dentistry.

“Many have a great fear of the dentist. Our goal is to get people, veterans or civilians, to not be afraid of the dentist, but instead to look forward to seeing us,” concluded Dr. Brown. “From the moment they walk in the door, they will know we care.”

