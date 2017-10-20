Safer Microwave Invented (SDB-1007)

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

InventHelp, founded in 1984 in Pittsburgh, is attempting to submit this idea, the Safe Microwave, to applicable companies for their consideration.

One of two inventors from San Diego, Calif., didn’t pay attention to microwave-popcorn instructions and ended up burning the bag. This prompted the inventors to design a way to prevent such an oversight from causing smoke-filled room or, worse, fires.

The MICROWAVE SMOKE DETECTOR allows for safer use of a microwave. It helps prevent smoke-filled rooms or fires, by alerting people to overcooked foods. Overall, it promotes peace of mind.

Featuring an easy-to-use design and producible in different sizes, colors and designs, as well as consumer and commercial versions, this modified microwave serves as an alternative to conventional microwaves.

