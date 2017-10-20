Sheri Schmitz’s Newly Released “Hedgie’s Rainbow of Lessons” is an Enthralling Story About Appreciating Each Other’s Special Traits And Uniqueness

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

“Hedgie’s Rainbow of Lessons” from Christian Faith Publishing author Sheri Schmitz is an insightful book about little Hedgie who learns that everyone is made different and special after walking around the country lane with his Papa Hedgehog and seeing various critters along the way.

“Hedgie’s Rainbow of Lessons”: a captivating short story on a little hedgehog and the life lessons he has learned about all creatures. “Hedgie’s Rainbow of Lessons” is the creation of published author, Sheri Schmitz, a person who realizes that it is normal to be unique as she grows up.

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sheri Schmitz’s new book is a magical and fun story that gives kids lessons about appreciating and respecting each other’s differences and special traits instead of looking at these in a negative light.

Little Hedgie’s reflections after meeting his woodland neighbors points out the animals’ special skills that he appreciates. Children will also definitely find themselves enjoying the colorful illustrations of nature and the creatures that go with this awe-inspiring narrative.



