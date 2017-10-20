Tamara Maxwell’s Newly Released “American Spirit: The Overcomer” Inspires Readers With Her Personal Insights Of Hope And Triumph Against Ordeals

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

“American Spirit: The Overcomer” from Christian Faith Publishing author Tamara Maxwell is a gripping narrative that talks about resilience driven by the American spirit of achieving one’s dreams.

“American Spirit: The Overcomer”: a tale of truth in finding one’s purpose and attain joy and satisfaction. “American Spirit: The Overcomer” is the creation of published author, Tamara Maxwell, a native Texan and Holistic Wellness and Resiliency coach whose goal is to help people overcome obstacles in life and help find the strength to make a change under God’s providence.

Maxwell shares, “Mom and Dad taught us love, kindness, compassion, perseverance, focus, resiliency, and all the amazing attributes of Yeshua/Jesus. They taught us in the way that we should go. The word was put into our hearts as children, and as adults, we have these truths, morals, values, and strengths that only the one true God can give us in his word. My dad was so wise that he taught us, as little children, things that seemed to be too much for us to understand, but the words rooted in and a foundation was built. It is up to us as adults to build on that firm foundation, or to turn our backs on it and build our own foundation out of the rubble and trash the world offers for morals, strength of character, and value of life. The foundation I was given is life and truth. The rubble the world provided for foundation material was death and destruction. My foundation was in Christ Jesus. And that was why I stand today.”

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Tamara Maxwell’s new book is a thought-provoking book that provides a fresh perspective, and rejuvenates the will to fight the good fight throughout one’s waking life, with the grace and love of God as a guiding light towards success.

People only see the bright light that comes with the American dream, but what people failed to see is the dim area that comes with it. It is not about the color, race, financial status, or the knowledge of a secret, to gain happiness and success. This book is about achieving victory against the odds of life, and the wisdom one acquires from undergoing the ordeals and having surpassed them all. That is the truth this book presents.

