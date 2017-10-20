Uncubed moves its popular job fair to Brooklyn, marking New York City’s shift toward digital transformation

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

The biggest names in tech will be hiring for thousands of jobs at this year’s NYC Uncubed conference in Brooklyn, the most talked-about job fair in New York City. Snapchat, Pinterest, Square, IBM, United Technologies, BuzzFeed, Blue Apron, and more will be in attendance.

Uncubed, a leading marketplace for recruiting talented millennials, has announced that its flagship hiring event, NYC Uncubed, is moving to Brooklyn after five years in Manhattan.

Uncubed has earned a reputation for its unique approach to recruiting, and NYC Uncubed is no exception – blending music, drinks, and artistic performances with career conversations between digital professionals and HR professionals.

This year’s event will take place over the span of a week, beginning with a speaker series and free bowling on Monday, November 6, 2017, at Brooklyn Bowl in Williamsburg. On Wednesday, November 8, 2017, NYC Uncubed sponsor Lingo Live will host an exclusive breakfast for HR professionals. On Thursday, November 9, 2017, 1000 attendees of varying skill sets and experience levels will descend upon Brooklyn’s Industry City for the main event – Uncubed’s iconic job fair.

“A majority of Uncubed employees live in Brooklyn and commute to Manhattan for work,” said Tarek Pertew, Co-Founder and Chief Creative Officer of Uncubed. “We’ve found that to be the case with many of our New York City-based customers as well. So it’s no surprise that more and more tech companies are opening offices in Brooklyn. That’s where it’s at. And we realized that NYC Uncubed belongs in Brooklyn, too.”

Pinterest, Snap, and Square – three of California’s biggest technology companies – will attend NYC Uncubed to support the expansion of their New York City offices, joining NYC-based “unicorns” like BuzzFeed, Jet, and Blue Apron. Long-established innovators like Adobe, IBM, and United Technologies Corporation will also be in attendance, showcasing the latest developments within their Behance, Watson Talent, and United Technologies Digital business units. The latter, United Technologies Digital, is slated to open its 65,000-square-foot office in DUMBO, Brooklyn that same week.

Tickets for November 9 are still available for mid-level and senior-level job seekers with more than four years of full-time work experience. For the conference’s most-accomplished attendees, NYC Uncubed is converting a library attached to the venue into an “executive suite” for a more calm setting, where candidates will interact with hiring companies’ senior leadership.

“We appeal to how and where people want to work today,” said Pertew. “We focus on creating the most enjoyable experience anyone could have when it comes to their job search.”

The format for November 6’s speaker series will consist of ten-minute presentations delivered by executives including:

Steven Serra, VP of Product and Innovation at United Technologies Corporation



Jeremiah Ivan, VP of Software Engineering at Merrill Corporation



Jack Hanlon, VP of Analytics at Jet (a division of Walmart)



Debbie Madden, CEO at Stride



Steven Branosky, Sr. Manager of Technical Recruiting at Blue Apron



Jeremy Snepar, Founder and CEO at NYCDA (a division of Strayer Education)



Frances Cooperman, EVP of Marketing and Communications at Dataminr



Vivek Sharma, CEO at Movable Ink

November 9’s job fair will run from 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM EST and span three floors at Industry City in Sunset Park, Brooklyn. An on-site happy hour will follow from 5:00 PM to 6:00 PM EST. Companies can expect to walk away from NYC Uncubed with an elevated employer brand within the NYC tech ecosystem and quite possibly one or more hires.

“It’s all about the follow-up: Jet hired four people at the last NYC Uncubed. ZocDoc has hired six people previously, and Capco once hired fourteen people from NYC Uncubed. These are extremely successful companies making multiple hires at a single recruiting event,” adds Pertew.

Uncubed encourages anyone considering a new career challenge in tech, and companies looking to elevate their reputation with top digital talent, to attend NYC Uncubed. Conference passes start at $50 for attendees and $1,395 for hiring companies.

Participating companies include IBM, Lingo Live, United Technologies Corporation, Architizer, Dataminr, Blue Apron, NYCDA, Jet (a division of Walmart), trivago, Justworks, Updater, Stride, YellowHammer Media Group, SpringServe, Appboy (soon to be Braze), Movable Ink, 1010data, Schoology, Animoto, Yodle, Web.com, BOXED, Square, Snap, Pinterest, littleBits, Amplify, Feedvisor, Brandwatch, Newsela, BARK, Healthify, Datto, Splash, The Madison Square Garden Company, MSG Ventures, Adobe, Behance, CB Insights, Curalate, ConveyIQ, Shapeways, Merrill Corporation, and more.

