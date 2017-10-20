vSpatial Launches Free Virtual Reality Workspace

vSpatial's goal is to redefine our workspaces and how we get work done. The day will come when we will all work remotely in virtual spaces that not only make us more productive, but bring us together like never before. The first step toward that reality is to create a space where we can work with the productivity applications we use now and start to take advantage of virtual space.

vSpatial, a Provo Utah based startup, released the first public version of their virtual reality workspace on Thursday, October 19th, 2017. This free VR application is the first iteration of a plan to help transform the work environment to a virtual reality landscape. Users are given their own personal space in virtual reality where they can connect with their computer and do things like check email, run Photoshop, watch videos and anything else you’d do on a computer.The difference is that the information is all around you instead of on a monitor.

Richard Platt, the CEO of vSpatial and longtime communications expert in the technology industry, explains the product this way: “With VR, we are no longer limited to what we can see on 2D screens and monitors. We can now create full virtual workspaces that allow us to utilize the entire area around us. This expanded space allows us to not only be more productive, but also make the computing experience more enjoyable and more natural.”

This first public release is focused on personal productivity and has three major features to help users get work done:

1) Infinite Screen Carousel: In a major breakthrough in virtual reality computer applications, users can now open up infinite computer applications directly in VR. Multiple-monitor setups are no longer needed with our screen carousel. Open, modify, interact, and view any application from your desktop inside our personal work space. Your room is setup for you automatically with your open applications.

Organize and order your screens quickly and easily

Navigate to any additional files you need

Set the views that work best for you

2) Dynamic Input & Control: All the control in one place. Place it where you want, call it to you or leave it docked. It’s up to you.

Full keyboard dual input

Resize windows

Interactive help

View full desktop

Open and close apps

Provide feedback

Customize your view: Re-center & background

File/Program navigation via the vNavigator

3) Flexible Interaction Options: Experience maximum productivity with our various options to interact with your work. Interact with your applications, data, and content however best suits your needs. Focus mode lets you get upfront and personal. With only one screen visible, you are free from distractions. You are the one in control with the options to bring the screen as close as you like or extend out to get the full view. Three levels of zoom. With a simple click of a button you can zoom in 2 additional levels in both focus & carousel mode. This allows for optimal use and readability.

The application can be downloaded now on the Oculus store by searching for vSpatial in the Application store or by going here: https://www.oculus.com/experiences/rift/1205125509544107/. Additional VR device capability will be launched in the future.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/2017/10/prweb14827735.htm